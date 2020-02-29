Doctors recommend Khawaja Saad vocal cord surgery

LAHORE: Incarcerated Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader and former railways minister Khawaja Saad Rafique has been experiencing a throat-related health issue, reported ARY News.

He underwent a detailed medical examination, including tests, at Lahore’s Services Hospital.

His test reports show a nodule (swelling) around his left vocal cord, which is caused by speaking in a loud tone.

Doctors have suggested that the PML-N MNA undergo vocal cord surgery, which will be followed by a biopsy.

Read More: SC serves notice to NAB in Khawaja brothers bail plea

A panel of ENT specialists is expected to be constituted to determine when and where he would undergo the procedure.

It is noteworthy that a Parliament Lodges House has been declared sub-jail to house Khawaja Saad Rafique.

Khawaja Saad Rafique is in jail on judicial remand in a graft case instituted by the corruption watchdog.

According to NAB, he in collusion with his wife Ghazala Saad Rafique Butt, brother Salman Rafique, Qaiser Amin Butt and Nadeem Zia had launched a housing project named Air Avenue, which was later renamed to Paragon City (Pvt) Ltd.

Read More: Paragon Housing scam: Court adjourns hearing against Khawaja brothers till Feb 24

The accused allegedly connived with Nadeem Zia and Qaiser Amin Butt to defraud several members of the society and misappropriated project funds for personal gains. The accused collected huge amounts in flagrant violation of directions from the Lahore Development Authority (LDA).

Besides, Saad Rafique acquired 40 kanals of land in his and his brother’s name, which he used to extend the project illegally and sold commercial plots worth billions of rupees

