Doctors recommend shifting Shehbaz to PIMS for tests

ISLAMABAD: A medical board comprising doctors from the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) hospital gave opposition leader in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif a check-up at his residence in Ministers’ Enclave on Saturday, ARY News reported.

Sources said the board recommended to shift the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) president to the hospital for medical tests, including blood test and magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) of his backbone.

Mr Sharif is expected to be brought to the PIMS this evening for the purpose.

On Jan 24, an accountability court extended judicial remand of Shehbaz Sharif, Fawad Hasan Fawad and others in Ashiana Housing scheme scandal for 15 days.

After hearing arguments from the prosecution, the court ordered that all accused in the case be produced on February 7. Meanwhile, the accountability court also directed the investigators to furnish report on Ramzan Sugar Mills case probe within 15 days.

The lawyer of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) turned up and informed the court that Shehbaz Sharif couldn’t be produced as he was in Islamabad to attend the National Assembly session,

The NAB lawyer requested the court to extend transit remand of Sharif due to production order issued by NA speaker for the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader.

