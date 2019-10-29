Doctors should serve humanity with dedication: President Alvi

RAWALPINDI: President Dr Arif Alvi on Tuesday urged doctors to serve humanity with dedication, said Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

Addressing a convocation of Army Medical College, President Alvi said that the doctors must play their role in building healthy society, said a statement issued by the military’s media wing.

Later, he distributed awards and certificates among the students who showed outstanding performance in their studies, read the statement.

Earlier on July 31, President Dr. Arif Alvi had said that socio-economic development was deeply linked with the advancement in information technology (IT) sector, making it all the more important for a developing country like Pakistan.

In a statement issued by his office, President Alvi had said that incorporating IT was of paramount importance for sustainable economic development of a country in today’s tech-driven world.

Talking to a delegation of Ministry of Information and Technology, led by the Federal Minister Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, President Alvi had said, “Knowledge-economy is a pre-requisite to the comprehensive development of Pakistan for which we must provide distant learning to our populace who could not afford formal education and ensure its high quality.”

