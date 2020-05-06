Doctors issued show-cause notices over absence from hospitals amid COVID-19 emergency

KARACHI: The Sindh government has issued show-cause notices to eight doctors over absence from different hospitals amid emergency measures implemented due to coronavirus pandemic, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

It emerged that several doctors were found absent from the medical facilities amid coronavirus emergency in Sindh.

Following their absence, the provincial authorities took action against the medics and sought response from them within 14 days.

Read: Dr Furqan didn’t die because of lack of ventilator: probe report

The show-cause notices were issued to two medical officers of Sindh Government Hospital in New Karachi, two from Public Health School and other doctors from Landhi hospital, Police Surgeon, Lyari General Hospital.

Earlier in the day, the Sindh health department issued a new advisory for COVID-19 patients.

According to the new advisory, COVID-19 patients will not be moved to quarantine facility against their will. It is up to the COVID-19 patients whether he/she wants to go to the isolation center or not, read the advisory. However, it is mandatory for the patient to comply with all standard operating procedures (SOPs) issued by the provincial health department.

Read: Civil Hospital doctor suspended over misjudgment in Dr Furqan’s case

Sindh reported 451 new cases of coronavirus over the past 24 hours in the province, pushing the tally to 8,189 on Wednesday.

In his regular video message on the coronavirus situation in the province today, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah said that nine more patients have died from coronavirus during the last 24 hours taking the death toll to 157.

Comments

comments