Doctors, Staff of Polyclinic test negative for COVID-19: sources

ISLAMABAD: The doctors and staff of the Polyclinic, kept in quarantine due to threat of coronavirus, now have been discharged, after testing negative, citing sources, ARY News reported on Monday.

As per details, 25 doctors and the three member staff of the hospital were shifted to the hospital after testing negative for the COVID-19 in the quarantine facility.

“No signs of coronavirus were found in the doctors and the staff of the Polyclinic”, the sources privy to the development said.

The suspected doctors and the staff were kept in the isolation over threats of coronavirus.

It may be noted that on March 27 the hostel of the Polyclinic was sealed after a doctor was tested positive of the virus.

The step to seal the hostel of the hospital was taken as precautionary measure to test other staff and the doctors.

On March 27, two doctors who were treating COVID-19 patients in Dera Ghazi Khan quarantine center had tested positive for coronavirus.

According to Punjab Secretary for Primary Healthcare Muhammad Usman, both doctors were treating patients in the DG Khan Isolation ward.

