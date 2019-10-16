Grand Health Alliance observes strike against MTI Act in Lahore

LAHORE: The Grand Health Alliance has observed a strike which entered into its seventh day in Lahore against the Medical Teaching Institution (MTI) Act which troubled the patients in various government-run hospitals, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

More than 70 neurosurgeries were postponed in Punjab Institute of Neuroscience (PINS) and General Hospital of Lahore following the strike of doctors and paramedics.

The outpatient department (OPD) and operation theatre of the Lahore’s General Hospital were also closed while the patients are being sent back to their homes for an indefinite period, sources said.

The administration of PINS hospital said that the treatment facilities are being given to the patients in the emergency unit.

The protesting doctors and other medical staff blocked Ferozpur Road, demanding the provincial government to withdraw the law.

It may be noted here that the MTI reform ordinance had been promulgated by the Punjab governor which permitted the government hospitals to be run by a Board of Governors (BoGs) that could consist of all members from the private sector.

The BoGs will be established to run almost all teaching hospitals of Punjab’s Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education Department (SH&MED). It is pertinent to mention here that the teaching hospitals are functioning under the Board of Managements (BoMs) formed in accordance with the Punjab Medical and Health Institutions (PMHI) Act, 2003.

