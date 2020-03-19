Doctors team reach Sukkur, begins screening of pilgrims

SUKKUR: A team of specialist doctors has reached Sukkur from Karachi and initiated screening of pilgrims arrived from Taftan border to Sukkur yesterday, ARY News reported.

The team of doctors launched screening of the arriving pilgrims with drivers and conductors of the buses that carried people from Iran border to Sukkur. The team also taken bio-data and samples of the bus crew.

The number of drivers and conductors of buses is 60, district administration said in a statement.

“Overall tally of the people arrived from Taftan to quarantine centre in Sukkur is 1060,” statement said.

Commissioner Sukkur has directed the district administration and the police to ensure strict enforcement of the government orders.

It is to be mentioned here that around 600 pilgrims from Taftan border Wednesday reached quarantine center at Labour Colony in Sukkur.

The pilgrims who had returned Pakistan from Iran border reached in more than 15 buses to Sukkur where the Sindh government has established a quarantine center to accommodate them for screening and taking samples for detecting infection of the novel coronavirus.

The pilgrims will be kept in quarantine for screening, taking samples and keeping them in isolation.

The samples of the pilgrims will be sent to Karachi for diagnosis of the contagious disease.

Earlier, the government completed arrangements at the Labour Colony Sukkur to accommodate 600 more pilgrims for keeping them in isolation.

The administration has prepared seven new blocks and made other arrangements at quarantine center to accommodate 600 more people to keep them in isolation for 14 days.

The number of coronavirus cases in Pakistan increased up to 299.

Advisor to Sindh Chief Minister on Law Murtaza Wahab while addressing a press conference in Karachi earlier said the province total of coronavirus patients has reached 181 in Sindh.

Out of 181 cases, 141 were those of pilgrims returning to Sukkur from the Iran-Pakistan border at Taftan, said Murtaza Wahab, adding that 38 cases were reported from other cities of Sindh.

