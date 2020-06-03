10 more doctors test positive for coronavirus at Jinnah Hospital Lahore

LAHORE: 10 more doctors of Jinnah Hospital Lahore on Wednesday tested positive for coronavirus, highlighting the risk front line health workers face as they deal with the pandemic in the country, ARY NEWS reported.

Young Doctors Association (YDA) President while confirming the fresh tally of affected doctors said that overall 80 medics have contracted the virus in the hospital.

All virus-infected doctors have been isolated, said the Medical Superintendent of Jinnah Hospital Dr Yahya Sultan.

He said that the doctors and paramedics affected from coronavirus were provided with proper health facilities in the hospital.

It is pertinent to mention here that health workers dealing with coronavirus pandemic at frontline continued to suffer from the infection on June 01 as 139 more tested positive for the virus while two of them died from it during last 24 hours on that day.

According to statistics released by Ministry for National Health and Emergency Services on June 01, the total number of health workers affected from coronavirus in Pakistan has reached 2,193 as 23 of them lost their battle against the infection.

Doctors remained most affected from the virus as 82 of them were diagnosed with COVID-19 during 24-hours, raising their numbers to 1,232 across the country.

As many as 333 nurses have also contracted the infection as they treat virus patients on the frontline. Overall 628 paramedics have been affected from novel coronavirus in the country, the report showed.

It further showed that 196 of the health workers are still being treated for the infection across the country in hospitals with seven of them put on ventilators due to their critical heath condition.

“1185 of them are self-isolating at their homes,” it said as 789 health workers were discharged after being recovered from the infection.

