Documentary on Sheema Kermani wins awards at Montreal Film Festival

A documentary based on the life of trained classical dancer and women rights activist Sheema Kermani won big at the South Asian Film Festival of Montreal (SAFFM).

Titled With Bells on her Feet, the documentary won two awards—the Jury Award and Audience Choice award for Best Short Documentary.

Directed by Taimur Rahim, it talks about the renowned dancer’s fight against social injustice and how she practiced her art despite strong opposition.

For Kermani, there is a direct relation between dance and liberation in the film. “When a woman stands on stage to dance, what she’s saying is, here I am; I am not ashamed of my body. I am confident and I do not fear you.”

Pleased to share the trailer of “With Bells On Her Feet”, a documentary that explores the life and work of Sheema Kermani an iconic Pakistani classical dancer. Official Selection at FILUMS International Film Festival. The film will be screened on the 24th of November at Al Hamra Theater Hall 3, Lahore. Will share timings shortly.It was a privilege to work with you on this Miss Sheema Kermani! Waheed Ali Saira Rahim Kamila Rahim Habib Dina Hameed Faisal Rasheed Khan Faisal Chanda Aniesh Ravindran Kohi Marri Shariq M Khan Imad Ansari Faizan Haqqee Mahnaz Noorani Karrar Hussain Syed Anwer Jafri Zainab Shoaib Leila Khan Abeera Pervaiz Madiha Shah Thank you all for your advice and generosity.Film: With Bells On Her FeetDirector / Producer / Editor: Taimur RahimAssociate Producer: Waheed AliPost Production: CollectiveSound Mix: BKP Posted by Taimur Rahim on Thursday, November 22, 2018

A documentary on the slain life of T2F founder Sabeen Mahmud won the Director’s Choice Award meanwhile Indus Blues, another documentary on Pakistan’s folk music bagged the Jury award for Best Documentary Feature at the film festival.

Comments

comments