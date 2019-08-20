Documented economy vital for country’s progress: President Alvi    

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi here on Tuesday said that documentation of the economy was need of the hour to take the country out of economic crisis, Radio Pakistan reported.

Addressing a ceremony at Gujranwala Chamber of Commerce and Industry, President Alvi said that ease of doing business was among the top priorities of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) led government.

He said that the government always welcomed the private sector for undertaking public welfare and investment promotion ventures.

Earlier on July 26, President Dr. Arif Alvi had said that documentation of economy was vital for sustainable development and progress of the country.

Addressing an award-distribution ceremony under the auspices of Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) in Islamabad, President Alvi had said, “The process of documentation should be easy and simplified so that the traders do not need services of lawyers for completing the process.”

He had said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) led government introduced reforms in Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) to broaden tax base.

