Doctors have successfully removed a seven-centimeter long parasite, which possibly entered a man’s eye through a dog bite.

According to British media outlets, 70-year-old Jasubhai Patel, who lives in Indian Gujarat, was suffering from pain and itching in his eye for the last few years but could not be diagnosed with any illness.

However, fortunately for him, a doctor during a medical examination a month back spotted it squirming at the back of his eye.

“A microscopic investigation carried out on the man found the parasite moving in the back of the white skin portion in the eye,” said Dr Milan Panchal, who carried out a 25-minute successful surgery to remove it, at Narayan Hospital and Research Centre in Bharuch.

He was only given topical anesthesia and could feel the constantly-moving worm being taken out. “If not taken out on time, it could either permanently damage the man’s eyesight or could have gone to his brain through bloodstream,” he said.

Doctors suspect the worm in Patel’s eye could have entered through a dog bite. “Dogs and cats have these parasites in their tongue. We have sent the worm for microbiological and histopathological assessment.”

