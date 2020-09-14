Dog checks on actor who was pretending to be injured, video goes viral

In a heart-touching video that went viral on social media, a stray dog is seen checking on an actor who is pretending to be severely injured during a live theatrical performance in Turkey.

Thinking the man, who was lying on the ground, was actually in pain, the dog walked across the concrete floor and rubbed his face against the actor before he was stopped by other team members.

In fact, the dog was showing his love and sympathy with the man who was in ‘pain’. Later, the crew members took the dog away from the scene.

The adorable moments were filmed amid a theatrical performance in September this year. The incident took place when actor Numan Ertugrul Uzunsoy was performing the role of an injured character for a show.

Comments

comments