A man has expressed his extreme anger by beating six members of his neighbour’s family after one of them called his pet dog “Kutta” instead of calling its name “Tommy”.

The incident took place in Gurugram city of India in Jyoti Park neighbourhood of Cybercity area. A man went violent after his pet dog was not called by its name “Tommy” by one of his neighbour’s family, Sudhir, who came to him to complain about the dog and asked him to keep the dog chained.

In response, the man got angry for being suggested to chain his pet dog and called the animal “Kutta”, according to Indian media reports. Later, the verbal arguments turned into a violent fight between both families that were captured by the camera.

It showed that the dog owner was attacking Sudhir and his family with rods and sticks, leaving six members of the neighbour’s family severely injured.

Sudhir quoted by the Indian media that he had asked his neighbour to keep the dog chained as it used to run after his kids to bite them.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The cops commenced an investigation into the incident after a complaint was filed by Sudhir at the local police station against his neighbour.

Comments

comments