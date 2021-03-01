WATCH: Guard dog sleeps through robbery training drill

CHIANG MAI: A guard dog fell asleep during a robbery training drill at a jewellery shop in Thailand.

In a hilarious video that went viral on social media, the guard dog can be seen sleeping through the mock robbery drill at the jewellery shop.

In a bid to check security and train the staff on how to act during armed robberies, the police conducted a mock exercise in Thailand’s Chiang Mai city.

An armed robber, during the security preparedness drill, entered the shop and pointed a fake gun at employees on 16th of February. The shop owner kept waiting for his guard dog to wake up and tackle the fake robber – but the pet kept sleeping even as a mock robbery unfolded a few feet away.

The video shows that the dog refuses to wake up, completely unaware of the armed bandit and ignoring the racket created by the mock robbery drill, Daily Mail reported

The hilarious footage has been viewed 1.4 million times on Facebook, where it has been flooded with comments from amused spectators. Lucky’s owner, Worawut Lomwanawong, spoke to Bored Panda about the spectacular failure of the training exercise.

“The armed robbery in this video is of a policeman that my dog Lucky already knew; maybe that’s why she did nothing,” he said. “I found it very funny to see that she didn’t even try doing anything and continued to sleep.”

He added that he adopted Lucky seven years ago from the streets and described her as a “smart” and “active” dog.

