Dog who swallowed owner’s AirPods undergoes operation

A pet dog in the United Kingdom needed to endure a surgical procedure after he swallowed his owner’s AirPods.

Rachel Hick was forced to rush her golden retriever Jimmy to the vets after she realised he’d eaten her headphone case.

The 22-year-old from Hull said her “heart sank” after Jimmy swallowed the case whole when the headphones fell out of her pocket.

Miraculously, the surgeon at Vets Now in Hull, East Yorkshire, managed to retrieve the case after performing surgery – and they even still work.

She said: “It was Easter Sunday and Jimmy has his own Instagram account, so I was taking photos of him getting his first dog Easter egg to use on Instagram. He was jumping up and running around going crazy, he was so hyped up and excited.

“As he jumped, he knocked my AirPods out of my pocket and they fell on the floor, and before I even realised they’d dropped on the floor, he’d eaten them whole.

Rachel rushed to an out-of-hours pet emergency service, where the case showed up in a scan.

Susana Jauregui, the senior vet at the Hull-based practice, explained: “Our vet on duty that evening, Steven, X-rayed Jimmy and the radiograph images clearly showed the AirPods case still intact in his digestive system.

“Jimmy’s a beautiful dog and he’s lucky his owners acted so promptly. Battery acid is highly dangerous to dogs as are large foreign objects, especially if they’re allowed to pass into the intestine.”

After a successful operation, Jimmy spent the night at the vets. He returned home the next day feeling “a bit sorry for himself.”

Rachel said: “He’s a bit sorry for himself, we’re not allowed to exercise him so he has all this energy and nowhere for it to go.

