WATCH: Dog tied to car dragged through streets by owner

In a gruesome act, a vehicle owner was captured on camera dragging a dog through the streets after tying it with the back of his car.

The footage was captured in Atyrau, Kazakhstan by a dashcam of a vehicle, showing the animal tied to the back of a car and blood all around the streets.

The vehicle was later intercepted by other motorists after they witnessed the cruel act and asked him to refrain from dragging the dog on road.

One shocked motorist gasps after witnessing the cruelty and blasted the horn at the man in the black Lada Priora.

The car drove alongside the unnamed man, forcing him to stop, and shouted to the driver as another vehicle to the left also came to a halt.

‘The man got out of the car and was asked: “Why are you doing this?” He did not reply. ‘He just took the dog, and threw it into his boot then drove off. The whole road was covered in blood,’ an animal rights campaigner narrated the incident.

The dog was later taken to a clinic, where it was given painkillers, and the wounds were treated.

Open cuts were ‘very deep’ on its hip and leg, and debris from the road was pulled from them, the medics said.

The unnamed driver was detained and is under criminal investigation under animal cruelty laws.

The man, according to police claimed that he was moving the dog at the request of friends and that the boot had opened during the journey, and the dog fell out.

