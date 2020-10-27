A pet dog in the Dominican Republic proved how the animal can become a faithful friend.

A man was arrested for breaking local curfew laws put in place to address the coronavirus pandemic. But he was set free after a brief detention, thanks to his friend’s effective persuasion.

After the man was handcuffed and taken to the police station, police officers there received an unexpected visitor who strolled through the doors to plead for his owner’s release.

Authorities, seeing how attached the pup was to his owner, decided to let the man go with a warning.

“You know why I’m going to let him go? Because … that dog came and told me [the man] was his. And that’s why I’m going to let him go,” police colonel José Francisco De La Cruz Mercedes said. “[It’s] the first time I have handed over a prisoner to a dog.”

