WATCH: Dog ‘wins’ high school relay race

UTAH: In a surprising incident, a dog unexpectedly joined a high school relay race and won the competition in Utah, United States.

In the video, Holly, a golden doodle, can be seen sprinting and overtaking Gracie Laney, who was leading the race at Logan high school last weekend.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The crowd cheered as the dog crossed the finish line, seconds before Laney and her team won the 4×200-meter event.

According to a Guardian report, Holly broke loose from its owners and joined the final 100 m of the race and crossed the finish line in about 10.5 seconds, a few seconds behind Usain Bolt’s world record.

Despite being upstaged by the dog, Laney and her team took home the first prize.

Comments

comments