WATCH: Dog ‘wins’ high school relay race
UTAH: In a surprising incident, a dog unexpectedly joined a high school relay race and won the competition in Utah, United States.
In the video, Holly, a golden doodle, can be seen sprinting and overtaking Gracie Laney, who was leading the race at Logan high school last weekend.
The crowd cheered as the dog crossed the finish line, seconds before Laney and her team won the 4×200-meter event.
According to a Guardian report, Holly broke loose from its owners and joined the final 100 m of the race and crossed the finish line in about 10.5 seconds, a few seconds behind Usain Bolt’s world record.
Despite being upstaged by the dog, Laney and her team took home the first prize.