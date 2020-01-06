Dollar gains 06 paisa against rupee in interbank market

KARACHI: The US dollar appreciated 06 paisa versus the rupee in the interbank market and traded at Rs 154.95 against Rs 154.89 of last trading day, ARY News reported on Monday.

According to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), in an open market, the buying and selling rates of Pakistani rupee against dollar stood at Rs 154.75 and Rs 155.4 respectively.

The SBP further reported that in interbank the price of Euro depreciated by Rs 0.83 and traded at Rs 173.23 against the last closing of Rs 172.60.

The exchange rate of Japanese Yen remained stable at Rs 1.43 whereas the decrease of Rs 0.62 was witnessed in the exchange rate of British Pound which was traded at Rs 203.31 as compared to last closing of Rs 202.69.

The exchange rate of UAE Dirham and Saudi Rayal increased by Rs 0.01 each and were traded at Rs 42.18 and Rs 41.30 respectively.

In the first week of the New Year, the rupee had extended marginal gains against the US dollar in both the interbank and open markets.

According to a weekly report, the local currency edged up 14 paisa to close at 154.89 against the greenback in the interbank market. The US dollar had finished at 155.03 against the rupee last week, according to forex dealers.

The rupee also registered a trifle increase in its value in the open market where it gained 30 paisa to clock in at 155.10 against the dollar as compared to last week’s closing of 155.40

