Dollar on the rise again after week long regression

KARACHI: The US dollar was reported to be on the rise again after gradual decrease past week in the open market, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

The Exchange Companies Association reported a 20 paisa rise in the worth of the greenback against the rupee.

The dollar jumped to Rs 157.70 from the previous 157.50 in the open market during today’s exchange.

Forex dealers also reported a 5 paisa increase in the price of the dollar in the interbank market.

The dollar in the interbank market now stands at 157.37.

Earlier, Dollar traded at Rs 157.32 in interbank, gaining 40 paisa on July 8.

According to Forex dealers, the dollar edged up Rs40 paisa, clocking in at Rs157.32.

However, the price of Euro decreased by 04 paisa in interbank and was traded at Rs 176.65 as compared to the last closing at 176.69, reported the State Bank.

Gold prices on July 8 also increased by Rs450 per tola, closing in at Rs 78550, ARY News reported.

Price of 10 grams of gold also saw an increase of 334, closing at Rs67330.

