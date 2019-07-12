US Dollar reaches Rs159.50 in open market

KARACHI: The US dollar on Friday witnessed a decrease of 20 paisas during trading in the open market, ARY News reported.

The dollar in the open market is being traded at Rs.159.50, whereas, it goes up by 31 paisas to 158.79 in the interbank market.

Meanwhile, the KSE-100 Index closed today at 33672.49 points as compared to 33875.40 points on the last working day with a negative change of 202.91 points.

The total turnover was 55,509,750 as compared to 39,486,850 on the last working day with K-Electric Limited having the highest turnover of 6,894,000.

Total 304 companies’ transacted shares in the Stock Market today, out of which 62 recorded gains and 218 sustained losses whereas the share price of 24 companies remained unchanged.

