KARACHI: The US dollar appreciated by eight paisa against the Pakistani rupee in the inter-bank market on Thursday, ARY News reported.

According to forex dealers, the greenback settled at Rs154.49 for the day as compared to yesterday’s closing of 154.41.

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) in a statement earlier today reported an increase of $359 million in its foreign exchange reserves.

The central bank said its net reserves stood at US$12.27 billion during the week ending January 31.

Whereas, the total liquid foreign reserves held by the country increased by $282 million to $18.64 billion while net foreign reserves held by commercial banks were recorded at $6.37 billion.

