Dollar edges past Rs 160 mark in the open market and interbank

KARACHI: US Dollar registered another increase against the Pakistani Rupee in the Interbank and Open market trading, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

The greenback rose to Rs 160.20 against the PKR increasing 34 paisa in overall value.

Yesterday the dollar in the interbank market was recorded at Rs 159. 86 against the PKR.

The open bank market also saw the American currency at an upwards trajectory with values registering at Rs 160.80 with a 30 paisa increase against the PKR.

US Dollar continued slow and steady ascension in the interbank market against the Pakistani Rupee yesterday.

The greenback saw a 41 paisa increase against the PKR reaching a staggering Rs 159.20 in the inter-bank market.

Earlier, The US dollar on July 12 witnessed a decrease of 20 paisas during trading in the open market.

The dollar in the open market is being traded at Rs.159.50, whereas, it goes up by 31 paisas to 158.79 in the interbank market.

Meanwhile, the KSE-100 Index closed today at 33672.49 points as compared to 33875.40 points on the last working day with a negative change of 202.91 points.

The total turnover was 55,509,750 as compared to 39,486,850 on the last working day with K-Electric Limited having the highest turnover of 6,894,000.

Total 304 companies’ transacted shares in the Stock Market today, out of which 62 recorded gains and 218 sustained losses whereas the share price of 24 companies remained unchanged.

