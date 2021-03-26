Interbank dollar closes weakest in year against rupee

KARACHI: The greenback closes lowest in year against Pakistani rupee at Rs154.59 as the business weekend arrives Friday locking the interbank rates until next week, ARY News reported.

According to Friday exchange rates in the interbank, local currency has appreciated 0.27 per cent against the dollar valuing a year-high until at least Monday.

On the other hand, the value of local rupee against the buck has also recorded a surge as it now stands Rs155.20, up Rs0.5 from yesterday.

READ: Pakistan, WB ink seven project agreements worth $1.3bn

Separately to happen today, Pakistan and the World Bank (WB) signed seven project agreements under which the Washington-based lending agency will provide 1.3 billion dollars to support the country in various projects, including agriculture and social protection.

According to the details, this financing will support the government’s initiatives in social protection, climate change, agriculture and food, governance and human capital development.

Speaking on the occasion, Minister for Economic Affairs Khusro Bakhtyar said this continued and enhanced support shows the confidence of international financial institutions on the progress and reforms being taken by the present government.

