Dollar’s value goes down by Rs4.05 in interbank market

KARACHI: After breaking all records a day earlier, the value of dollar dipped by Rs4.05 in the interbank market on Friday.

The US dollar touched a record high as it soared against the Pakistani rupee in the interbank market on Thursday, after reaching Rs164.50.

However, the greenback witnessed a sharp decline today by going down Rs4.05 and settling at Rs160.

On Wednesday, the value of USD jumped by Rs5.2 within a day and touched Rs162.47 in the interbank market.

It may be noted that the rupee went into free fall following three days when PM’s adviser on Finance Abdul Hafeez Sheikh announced the finalization of a three-year bailout with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for $6 billion.

