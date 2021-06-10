WATCH: Dolphin bites young boy’s hand after mistaking it for food

A six-year-old boy has been injured after a dolphin mistakenly took his hand for food at an aquarium in Ukraine.

A shocking video shows a dolphin leaping out of the water and biting the six-year-old boy’s hand after he held his hand over a pool at the Nemo Dolphinarium.

The boy, who was attempting to touch the mammal, was rushed to hospital with deep cuts and was given several stitches.

WARNING: The following video contains material that may be disturbing to some viewers.

According to the dolphin’s trainer, the animal was not hungry or aggressive.

Officials added the incident took place after visitors were warned not to approach the edge of the pool or put their hands in the water.

Olena Komogorova, the Dolphinarium’s head trainer, said: ‘A hand, stretched above the water, means that somebody offers a treat.’

The boy’s mother said her son held his hand above the water trying to stroke the dolphin.

Speaking with local media, the woman reportedly blamed herself for what happened and said she would not sue the aquarium.

The Dolphinarium administration is planning to strengthen its security measures following the incident, say local media.

