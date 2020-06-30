Limited domestic flight operations to continue till August 31: CAA

ISLAMABAD: In an effort to facilitate the masses, the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) on Tuesday announced that the ongoing ‘limited domestic flights operation’ will continue till 31st of August, ARY News reported.

According to a fresh NOTAM (notice to airmen) issued by the CAA, the airlines have been allowed to operate domestic flights from Karachi, Islamabad, Lahore, Peshawar and Quetta airports.

At Skardu Airport, only Islamabad flights will be operated during the prescribed period, said the NOTAM.

Meanwhile, domestic flight operations will remain suspended at rest of all the airports in the country, said the CAA. It is pertinent to mention here that the CAA had earlier announced to resume limited domestic flight operations till June 30.

Earlier on May 16, the domestic flight operations had resumed after two months in the country to facilitate passengers before Eidul Fitr.

Federal Minister for Aviation Ghulam Sarwar had announced that domestic flight operations will begin that day.

According to details, a Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) flight carrying 84 passengers had left for Lahore at 1:30 pm from Jinnah International Airport Karachi. The second domestic flight PK-8305 would leave from Karachi at 6:00 pm.

The first phase of flight resumption would see 20% flight capacity and will gradually be increased according to the coronavirus situation of the country.

The flight operations would take place at five major airports in the country during the first phase of resumption. A total of 68 flights would depart from Jinnah International Airport Karachi while Islamabad airport would see 32 flights depart.

