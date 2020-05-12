Domestic flight suspension extended till May 29 by CAA

KARACHI: The federal government on Tuesday decided to continue its suspension of domestic flights in wake of the coronavirus pandemic, ARY News reported.

Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) extended its suspension on domestic flights for the next 16 days.

A notice to airmen (NOTAM) in this regard stated that domestic flights will be banned till May 29, 11:59 pm.

Special flights and chartered air trips will have immunity from the flight suspension.

Earlier, the ban had been imposed till May 13, 11:59 pm.

On May 7, the aviation minister Ghulam Sarwar Khan had said that it has been decided in the meeting of National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) to resume domestic flight operations.

