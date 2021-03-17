MULTAN: In yet another horrific incident of torture against housemaids, a domestic helper who was set on fire by his landlord in Multan on Wednesday succumbed to his injuries owing to severe burn wounds, ARY NEWS reported.

According to the details, Umar Akram, a resident of Wapda Town, hired a boy, Irashad, as domestic help. The domestic help was reportedly not paid salary for around two months. Despite numerous requests, the employer did not pay him salary.

On the day of the incident, Umar Akram lost his temper when the domestic worker again requested him to pay his salary. He allegedly subjected the domestic worker to severe torture and then set him ablaze.

Neighbours informed the police after hearing the screams of the boy. Acting on the report, police rushed to the scene and shifted the victim to the hospital where he was being treated. Hospital sources said that his condition was critical

The suspect was arrested by local police and a case has been registered against him.

Read More: Woman dies after being set on fire allegedly by husband

In a somewhat similar case on January 25, a 13-year-old female domestic helper had been brutally tortured by a landlord after she mistakenly broke a crockery item.

According to police, the female child had been recovered by the highway police personnel considering her as a missing child. On asking regarding her whereabouts, the minor girl had narrated the ordeal she had gone through at the residence of a former Nazim in People’s Colony No 2 of the city.

Comments

comments