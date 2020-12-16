Domestic worker thrown off roof after resisting ‘sexual abuse’

FAISALABAD: In what constitutes a horrendous happening, a domestic worker was on Wednesday allegedly thrown off of house roof in Toyota Colony after she resisted sexual assault from her master, and conceded multiple fractures among other injuries.

However, what made events even worse for the family, according to the victim’s mother, was when local hospital officials refused to conduct her medical examination.

The family laid the injured victim on the ground outside the hospital and choked the traffic flow to protest the alleged callous treatment by the officials despite after what the victim had to go through.

The domestic worker’s mother alleged that her employer tried to abuse her daughter sexually and when she refused to be his prey, he forced her off the roof which caused her backbone and leg to suffer fractures and conceded head injuries, as well.

According to her mother, the police did not move against the alleged culprit despite the report for whom her daughter had been working for the past four months.

READ: Student kills man who ‘raped him on gunpoint’ in Islamabad

Separately earlier today, a seminary student murdered a man in Islamabad after he allegedly raped him at gunpoint.

The student later surrendered to Lohi Bher police in Islamabad. He claimed that the murdered man, Adil, took him to a field and sexually abused him at gunpoint.

“As soon as I got a chance to overcome the rapist, I killed him at the spot,” the accused claimed.

The police have arrested the student and launched a probe into the matter to ascertain facts regarding the case.

Comments

comments