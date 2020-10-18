11-year-old domestic worker brutally tortured in Rawalpindi

RAWALPINDI: An 11-year-old domestic worker was allegedly subjected to severe torture by her employer in Rawalpindi, ARY News reported on Sunday.

In a horrific video that went viral on social media, a woman can be seen beating the minor domestic worker up inhumanly. The domestic worker begged pardon from her employer but the woman continued to beat her.

Taking notice of the video, police conducted a raid at a house in Gulraiz area of Rawalpindi and took the minor girl into the custody and later handed her to the Child Protection Bauru. The police have registered a case launched investigations into the incident.

Earlier on August 2, in an inhumane act, a landlord had tortured his seven-year-old female domestic helper with rods and sticks in Dera Ghazi Khan.

According to details, a seven-year-old domestic helper Farzana Sanjrani had been residing at the residence of the accused Kaleem Ullah Khan in DG Khan, who tortured her with rods and sticks.

The girl had been shifted to a hospital for medical treatment. The Police had registered a case against the accused and arrested him after carrying out raids.

