Donald Trump channels boxer Rocky in bizarre tweet

US President Donald Trump has tweeted a photo of himself as the fictional boxer Rocky in a bizarre move and people don’t know what to make of it. 

He tweeted it on Wednesday without any explanation or caption. In the photo, his head is photoshopped on to the super-buff, bare body of  Rocky Balboa.

According to The Guardian, the tweet was sent during a golf trip at one of Trump’s golf clubs in Florida, during his Thanksgiving holiday at Mar-a-Lago.

The tweet led to an outpouring of commentary and prompted jokes about the 45th president’s less-than-inspiring leadership.

People are wondering what message is Donald Trump trying to convey through this photo; that he is a fighter and will get through difficult times?

Twitterati is quite surprised that this came from Donald Trump’s official account.

Here’s how they reacted:

Twitter was quick to make fun of the unusual tweet.

Is this Trump’s top tweet of the year?

A user said this tweet for the world leaders to see is bad for the US.

Reality check?

Leadership takes many forms.

Some people dug in deeper and pointed out that Rocky Balboa’s character was of a working-class Italian American in the movie, who had the fear of being replaced in a competitive sport but emerged triumphantly against newcomers which reasserted his pride.

