Donald Trump channels boxer Rocky in bizarre tweet

US President Donald Trump has tweeted a photo of himself as the fictional boxer Rocky in a bizarre move and people don’t know what to make of it.

He tweeted it on Wednesday without any explanation or caption. In the photo, his head is photoshopped on to the super-buff, bare body of Rocky Balboa.

According to The Guardian, the tweet was sent during a golf trip at one of Trump’s golf clubs in Florida, during his Thanksgiving holiday at Mar-a-Lago.

The tweet led to an outpouring of commentary and prompted jokes about the 45th president’s less-than-inspiring leadership.

People are wondering what message is Donald Trump trying to convey through this photo; that he is a fighter and will get through difficult times?

Twitterati is quite surprised that this came from Donald Trump’s official account.

Here’s how they reacted:

Twitter was quick to make fun of the unusual tweet.

Is this…is this really how you see yourself lmaoooo — God (@thegoodgodabove) November 27, 2019

Is this Trump’s top tweet of the year?

You’re competing with yourself over tweet of the year… this is at the top 🤣👏🏻 — Ryan Fournier (@RyanAFournier) November 27, 2019

A user said this tweet for the world leaders to see is bad for the US.

You've never looked like this in your life. Tweeting this out for world leaders to see is bad for the U.S. VP Pence should be in discussion with Speaker Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader McConnell about the 25th Amendment. You need serious intervention. — Victoria Brownworth (@VABVOX) November 27, 2019

Reality check?

Leadership takes many forms.

I see Merkel & Trump both posted to social media around the same time today. The chancellor went with a clip from her talk on free speech in the digital age. The president went with a photoshop of his head on the body of Rocky Balboa. Leadership really does take many forms. pic.twitter.com/gvCWjAJ8yO — Jeremy Cliffe (@JeremyCliffe) November 27, 2019

Some people dug in deeper and pointed out that Rocky Balboa’s character was of a working-class Italian American in the movie, who had the fear of being replaced in a competitive sport but emerged triumphantly against newcomers which reasserted his pride.

Adam writes that “The Rocky films are a product of a sense of white pride and humiliation, and the desire to overcome it by restoring the proper order of things.” You can say exactly the same for Trump himself. (end thread) — b-boy bouiebaisse (@jbouie) November 27, 2019

