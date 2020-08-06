WATCH: Donald Trump ‘interviews’ himself, video goes viral

In a hilarious video, United States President Donald Trump can be seen interviewing with none other than his ‘amazing’ self.

In the spoof video, US President Donald Trump poses questions to himself. The footage was shared on social media by a page called ‘The Lincoln Project.’

In fact, the spoof was of an actual interview which was taken by a journalist named Jonathan Swan where he questioned the president about the current COVID-19 situation in the country.

Experts said that someone edited the video by using the ‘mirroring’ tool which is very common in editing processes.

However, some of Trump’s ridiculous and ignorant answers about how the country is ‘doing ok’ compared to the rest of the world had resulted in outrage as well as a lot of laughs.

The video has gotten 5.2 million views on Twitter alone with 108,000 retweets and 266,000 likes since it was posted.

