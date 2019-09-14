Donald Trump thinks energy-efficient bulbs make him look orange

US President Donald Trump has blamed energy-efficient bulbs for his sometimes orange appearance. And, people aren’t too sure about his explanation.

During a speech in Baltimore on Thursday night, Trump spoke about environmental initiatives like eliminating energy-efficient light bulbs.

“The bulb that we’re being forced to use, number one, to me, most importantly, the light’s no good,’ he said. ‘I always look orange. And so do you! The light’s the worst,” he lamented about his dislike for the bulbs.

His bizarre remark went viral which led to memes circulating on social media and him being trolled by users.

Jon Cooper thinks either President’s tanning job or unnatural complexion is to be blamed for his orange appearance, not the light bulbs.

No, @realDonaldTrump — light bulbs do NOT make everyone look orange. It’s just you. You’re the ONLY one who’s orange. It’s either your lousy tanning job or it’s your strangely unnatural complexion. But don’t blame the friggin’ light bulb.💡 https://t.co/7jwueZfxGh — Jon Cooper (@joncoopertweets) September 13, 2019

This social media user believes it’s the sun that makes him look orange.

trump doesn’t like the new light bulbs because they make him look orange. So does this mean he is going to have NASA make a big sun shade to block out the sun that really makes him glow orange? #orangetrump — LisaCypher (@LisaCypher) September 13, 2019

There’s a Trump shirt in the market already with a tagline “I always look orange.”

People aren’t ready to buy his explanations.

So Trump says it’s the new light bulbs that make him look orange. And that WE ALL look orange, too! Wow. Is it also the light bulbs that make him think we look stupid enough to believe that? https://t.co/gQbPyJkNIU — Donna V Ⓥ🆘 (@donmarvin) September 14, 2019

Who looks more orange?

Trump said modern light bulbs “makes him look orange.” OK, but who’s more orange? pic.twitter.com/2P061RCENK — Bryan Dawson (@BryanDawsonUSA) September 13, 2019

