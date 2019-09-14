Web Analytics
Donald Trump thinks energy-efficient bulbs make him look orange

US President Donald Trump has blamed energy-efficient bulbs for his sometimes orange appearance. And, people aren’t too sure about his explanation. 

During a speech in Baltimore on Thursday night, Trump spoke about environmental initiatives like eliminating energy-efficient light bulbs.

“The bulb that we’re being forced to use, number one, to me, most importantly, the light’s no good,’ he said. ‘I always look orange. And so do you! The light’s the worst,” he lamented about his dislike for the bulbs.

His bizarre remark went viral which led to memes circulating on social media and him being trolled by users.

Jon Cooper thinks either President’s tanning job or unnatural complexion is to be blamed for his orange appearance, not the light bulbs.

This social media user believes it’s the sun that makes him look orange.

There’s a Trump shirt in the market already with a tagline “I always look orange.”

People aren’t ready to buy his explanations.

Who looks more orange?

