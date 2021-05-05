Donald Trump launches new social platform, he’s the only person on it

WASHINGTON: After being banned from Facebook, Twitter and YouTube, Former United States (US) president Donald Trump launched a new “social media platform” but he is the only person on it.

According to the details, the former US president on Tuesday launched a space on his website where he can post messages that can be shared by others to Twitter and Facebook. A source familiar with the matter said it was built by Campaign Nucleus, the digital services company created by Trump’s former campaign manager Brad Parscale.

Trump’s tweets, looking at the format, content, we can only call these tweets, they feel highly bizarre, even for Trump tweets. Interested parties can sign up to have these tweets launched directly into their inbox, VICE reported.

Posts on the site repeated Trump’s “false” claim that he lost the 2020 election because of widespread voter fraud and denigrated fellow Republicans who have been critical of him like Senator Mitt Romney and Representative Liz Cheney.

As of May 5, one of the most recent tweets, from 11:20am May 3, 2021, reads “So nice to see RINO Mitt Romney booed off the stage at the Utah Republican State Convention. They are among the earliest to have figured this guy out, a stone-cold loser!”

Twitter Inc and Facebook have both removed content posted from other accounts that they said tried to circumvent their bans on Trump. A Twitter spokesman said sharing content from the website would be permitted as long as the material did not otherwise break Twitter’s rules, but that attempts to circumvent a suspension would not be permitted.

