Republican President Donald Trump was out playing golf in one of his courses in Sterling, Virginia when he lost the US presidential election to Democrat Joe Biden.

He was pictured wearing a white Maga cap in his Sterling golf course around the time when Biden was being declared the winner of the presidential election.

Seeing his dedication to playing golf, Madame Tussauds, a wax museum in London, recently changed the attire of its Donald Trump wax statue as the usual presidential-looking attire was replaced with golfing clothes.

The museum took off the blue suit from the wax statue and replaced it with a mauve-coloured top, checked golfing trousers, golf shoes, and a Maga hat.

“His campaign may not have been a hole in one, but @realDonaldTrump is now on course to dedicate more of his time to his favourite sport as #MadameTussaudsLondon re-dresses his figure in golfing attire to reflect his potential 2021 wardrobe,” Madame Tussauds wrote on Twitter.

The picture has garnered close to 5,000 likes and hundreds of comments since being shared.

