Donald Trump’s supporter killed over heated political argument  

A supporter of the United States (US) President Donald Trump was killed after his sub-ordinate, having different political views, killed him over a heated argument.

The victim is identified as William Knight, 28, whose body was found draped with an American flag at his side.

The incident occurred at a construction site, when a Florida man, Mason Toney, 28, had a heated argument with his boss.

According to Detective Fabian Ramirez, the witnesses said that the victim was a proud and outspoken American and is pro-Donald Trump and on the other hand the suspected killer is anti-government and very outspoken about his beliefs that the government is bad.

Co-workers told detectives that the pair — who were friends outside of work — were traveling from one job site to another when an argument began. Later, at the site, they heard Knight screaming for help as they witnessed Toney standing over the victim and stabbing him with a small handheld tool with a pointed blade.

Several of the workers tried to stop Toney, throwing items at him until he began walking toward them with a knife, reports Toney’s arrest affidavit written by the detective.

Mason Toney is under arrest and was charged with first-degree murder in connection with the stabbing death.

