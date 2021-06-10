Donkey population increases by 100,000 in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Economic Survey 2020-21, released on Thursday, noted that the number of donkeys in the country has increased by 100,000 to 5.6 million.

According to the Economic Survey report, an overall increase has been seen in the number of livestock in the country.

The number of horses, camels, goats, mules has climbed to over 200.94 million. Last year the figure was 200.74 million

The survey report said that the number of goats has increased by 2.1 million, from 78.2 million to 83 million, while the number of horses remained at 400,000, mules at 200,000 and camels at 1.1 million in the country.

Read More: Pakistan Economic Survey 2020-21

During the tenure of the incumbent government, the number of sheep in the country also increased by 400,000 to 31.6 million. Last year the figure was 31.2 million.

It may be noted here that the donkeys’ population increased from 4.5 million in 2008-09 to 5.4 million in 2018-19. In 1997-98, donkeys’ population in country was 3.2 million and 3.8 million in 1999-00.

Here is the full text of Economic Survey 2020-21.

Comments

comments