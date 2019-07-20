Web Analytics
‘Don’t trample truth out of malice’: Firdous hits back at Maryam

Maryam Nawaz

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Firdous Ashiq Awan on Saturday lashed back at Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) vice president Maryam Nawaz’s criticism of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Responding to her tweet, the special assistant asked Maryam not to trample the truth out of malice towards the prime minister.

She recalled former prime minister Yousuf Raza Gilani was accompanied by then army chief Gen Ashfaq Parvez Kayani on an official visit to the US, former premier Nawaz Sharif had ex-army chief Raheel Sharif with him during his trip to Washington, and likewise, ex-PM Shahid Khaqan Abbasi was also accompanied by COAS General Qamar Jawed Bajwa on his official visit to the US.

In a tweet earlier today, Maryam apparently took a jibe at PM Khan over his being accompanied by Gen Bajwa on a three-day official visit to the US.

