Doppelgangers Anushka Sharma, Julia Micheals engage in twitter banter

Shortly after netizens termed famous Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma and American singer Julia Micheals as “doppelgangers”, the two stars engaged in a brief twitter banter pertaining to their uncanny resemblance on Feb 5.

Reacting to repeated comments on a picture she shared on Instagram, Micheals tweeted out saying, “Hi Anushka Sharma apparently we’re twins.”

To which Sharma responded saying, “OMG YES!! I’ve been looking for you and the remaining 5 of our dopplegangers all my life.”

OMG YES!! 😲 I've been looking for you and the remaining 5 of our dopplegangers all my life 😂 https://t.co/SaYbclXyXt — Anushka Sharma (@AnushkaSharma) February 5, 2019

A recent comparison of their photos had went viral on Twitter and mostly everyone nodded in agreement after Michaels, who shot to fame with her debut hit single Issues in 2017, shared her selfie on Instagram.

Netizens had drawn a comparison between the recent photo posted by Micheals and a two year old photo of Sharma, terming them as doppelgangers.

Micheals, currently in Australia, shared and captioned her photo as, “Aus makin my hair extra floofy” before Sharma’s fans flooded her post with comments.

Some fans called them as “lost twin sisters”, some thought it was Sharma in dyed blonde hair. One user also posted a picture of Virat Kohli, depicting his reaction and expressions after looking at the pictures.

