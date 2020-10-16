Double-decker bus service to be launched in Karachi, Hyderabad

KARACHI: The Sindh government has decided to launch a double-decker bus service in Karachi and Hyderabad for tourists to visit the historical places in the cities, ARY News reported.

Minister for Culture, Tourism, and Antiquities Syed Sardar Ali Shah in a meeting held with private tour operators said that the private sector should introduce city tours with double-decker buses in big cities like Karachi and Hyderabad.

Sindh government will extend all possible cooperation in the launch of double-decker buses, he added.

Sardar Shah said that the Sindh government has constructed best rest houses for tourists in Mithi and Haleji.

Earlier in August, Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar had inaugurated double-decker tourism bus service between Islamabad and Rawalpindi.

Addressing the inaugural ceremony of bus service, the chief minister said that the bus service will boost tourism.

He announced that the elderly and special people will get a concession for traveling in bus service. Usman Buzdar further said.

