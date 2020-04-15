KARACHI: The Sindh High Court on Wednesday acquitted Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan leader, Amir Khan, in the decades-old double murder case, ARY News reported.

The SHC overturned the punishment of MQM leaders Amir Khan and Tariq Bata in the 2004 double murder case and ordered immediate release from jail. Amir Khan was given bail in the double murder case in August 2009.

Amir Khan was charged with abetting the targeted killing of two activists of the Muttahida Qaumi Movement, Anam Uzair and Mohammad Naeem, during a by-election to a National Assembly seat (NA-255) from Landhi in June 2003. He was tried along with the main accused, Tariq Bata, Raees and Nazim, by an anti-terrorism court, which sentenced him to 10 years rigorous imprisonment in December 2004.

Read More: MQM’s Amir Khan appears before SHC in murder case

Three party activists were also given life imprisonment in the case, two of them in absentia.

Judge, who conducted the trial inside the jail, had also imposed a fine of Rs100,000 on the then Haqiqi leader, Amir Khan, for murder of Anum Aziz and Mohammed Naeem on June 23, 2003.

According to prosecution, five Haqiqi activists, who included Amir Khan came on a car, while a couple of Haqiqi men opened fire on a Hi-roof carrying Muttahida workers. Anam Uzair died instantly and Mohammed Naeem, who was seriously injured, died in hospital after two days.

