Man involved in double murder case nabbed by Karachi police

KARACHI: Police claimed on Saturday to have arrested a suspect in a double murder case, ARY News reported.

The police said the accused, riding a motorcycle, had sprayed a rickshaw with bullets near Younus Chowrangi in Landhi area, killing two people, including a woman.

Acting swiftly, the police nabbed the man who was allegedly involved in the firing incident.

The SSP Malir said the woman victim was not the target of the assailants but the man, named as Imam Ubaidur Rehman, who belonged to Muzaffarabad.

The ill-fated woman, Zahida, hailed from Thatta and had come to the port city to meet relatives, he added.

The police officer said the incident seems to be a result of personal enmity.

He said the accused was arrested after being nominated in the FIR of the shooting as raids are being conducted to arrest his accomplices.

