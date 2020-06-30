We have no doubt about PSX attack planned by India: PM Imran

ISLAMABAD: Speaking on the floor of the National Assembly, Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Tuesday Pakistan has no qualms that Monday’s terrorist attack on the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) was orchestrated in India.

He said the attack was similar to terrorism incidents taking place in Mumbai. “We have no doubt that this [attack] was carried out by India.”

He hailed a police sub-inspector and three security guards who lost their lives while thwarting the attack as “heroes”.

“They rendered sacrifices and foiled a major incident planned by India to destabilise us,” he said.

More to follow…

