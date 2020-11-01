Here’s the process to download Tekken 3 Game for PC, Android

Smartphone and PC gaming has increased in popularity and demand since the lockdown and besides games like PUBG, Free Fire, COD, and others, there is another game known as Tekken 3 that has won many players.

Here is everything to know about Tekken 3.

What Is Tekken 3?

Many players might easily connect with the Tekken 3 game. It is another fighting game and comes as the third installment of the series Tekken.

The original Tekken game was launched way back in 1997 in the arcades. Later in 2005, Tekken was once again released for the PlayStation.

How To Download Tekken 3 For PC

There are several platforms allowing users to download Tekken 3 for your PC. Do note, there are a couple of requirements to play the game on your PC. You would require a minimum of 16MB graphics card, 100MP hard disk space, and 128MB memory RAM.

Here’s how to download and install Tekken 3 on your PC:

Step 1: Open the browser on your PC/laptop; search for Tekken 3 download.

Step 2: You will find several platforms providing the installer for the game; Select one and download the installer for it.

Step 3: Once downloaded, follow the instructions to install the game.

Step 4: You’re all set. You can start playing the game on your PC.

How To Download Tekken 3 On Android

The process to download Tekken 3 on your Android is much simpler. Here’s how to download and install Tekken 3 on your Android device.

Step 1: Open the Google Play app and search for Tekken 3.

Step 2: You will find the game as the first option, followed by similar fighting games.

Step 3: Click on download, which will automatically install the game.

Step 4: Once down, you can open the game, sign in, and start playing it on an Android smartphone.

