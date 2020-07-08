Downpour plunges Karachi into darkness

KARACHI: Most parts of Karachi plunged into darkness after the city received heavy downpour on Wednesday night, ARY News reported.

The areas facing power outage include Defence, Clifton, Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Liaquatabad, Nazimabad, Malir, North Karachi, Gulistan-e-Johar, Landhi, Korangi, North Nazimabad, Baldia Town and other areas of the city.

It was reported that the power supply to different areas of the city was disconnected due to the tripping of feeders.

Taking to the micro-blogging website, Twitter, a spokesperson of K-Electric said that some areas of Karachi are experiencing wind and rainfall.

“For safety reasons we have to switch off some feeders. Rest assured our teams are working to repair faults and restore power as soon as possible.”

Rain Update: Some areas of Karachi are experiencing wind and rainfall. For safety reasons we have to switch off some feeders. Rest assured our teams are working to repair faults and restore power as soon as possible.

Earlier today, at least six people had been electrocuted to death in different areas of Karachi following a short spell of moderate rainfall in the city.

According to the details, a child had been electrocuted at his house in Muslim Town. He had been taken to the hospital, where doctors had pronounced him dead on arrival. A 30-year-old man had died of electrocution near Nagan Chowrangi area of Karachi.

A motorcyclist had lost his life after being electrocuted in Karachi’s Karsaz area an electric wire fell on them.

