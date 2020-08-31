Heavy downpours claim 72 lives in Sindh: PDMA

KARACHI: At least 28 people died and 18 others injured during the recent monsoon rains in Sindh, ARY News reported.

According to the statistics released by the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA), 49 men, six women and 17 children have been killed in rain-related incidents in Sindh since 6th of July.

The downpours caused partial damages to two houses in Malir and Nowshero Feroze respectively, whereas, one house was completely destructed in Nowshero Feroze.

254 houses collapsed in different areas of the province, while the rainwater caused partial damage to a 368 residential quarters, read the report.

Crops standing over 25,174 acres of land were badly damaged due to the recent torrential rains in the province, said PDMA.

Earlier on August 28, terming huge losses caused by torrential rains as ‘national disaster’, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah had urged the centre to help the provincial government in coping with the rain emergency.

Addressing a press conference in Karachi, Murad Ali Shah had confirmed that as many as 80 people had died during the recent monsoon rains in Sindh. He had maintained rain-related incidents claimed 47 lives in Karachi, 10 in Hyderabad, 6 in Larkana and 5 in Mirpur Khas.

He had maintained that Karachi had received record-breaking rains in the current month. The chief minister had said that 604 millimetres of rain was recorded in Karachi during August.

