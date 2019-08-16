Web Analytics
The news is by your side.


Downward trend in crude oil prices in Asian markets

Crude oil, Asian markets

KARACHI: Crude oil prices crashing down in Asian markets as price charts indicating five percent cut in oil rates within two days.

Crude oil prices facing downward trend in the world market as Brent oil price went down by two percent to 57.66 dollars per barrel.

US crude oil price registered 1.4 pct decrease to plunge to 54.47 dollars.

The downward trend is due to apprehensions about recession in international economy, experts opined.

Moreover, decreasing crude demand also exerting pressure on the oil price.

Asian Development Bank (ADB) had earlier lowered the inflation forecast due to decreasing crude oil and food prices.

The ADB in its Asian Development Outlook had revised down South Asia’s inflation forecast for 2019, from 4.7 per cent to 4.5 per cent.

Comments

comments

You might also like
Business

Trudeau government to pay Canadian dairy farmers hurt by trade deals

Business

US dollar touches Rs158.95 in interbank market

Business

Gold price touches all-time high of Rs88400 per tola

Business

Revlon to explore options, says largest shareholder


ARY NEWS URDU
[X] Close