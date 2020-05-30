Dr Adnan leaves for Pakistan alongside Maryam Nawaz’s daughter

LONDON: Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif’s personal physician Dr Adnan has left the capital of England to come back to his country on Saturday, ARY News reported.

According to details, Dr Adnan is travelling alongside Maryam Nawaz’s daughter.

Dr Adnan refused to discuss Nawaz Sharif’s medical progress at the airport although he did say that his journey back to Pakistan was temporary and he would return to London and tend to his patient Mian Nawaz Sharif soon.

Dr Adnan is returning to Pakistan after spending six months tending to the critically ill former prime minister of Pakistan, Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif.

An accountability court yetserday, issued arrest warrants for former prime minister Nawaz Sharif in Toshakhana reference.

The hearing was presided over by AC Judge Asghar Ali, in which former prime minister Yousuf Raza Gilani appeared before the court, while former president Asif Ali Zardari and ex prime minister Nawaz Sharif skipped the appearance.

During the proceedings, National Accountability Bureau (NAB) prosecutor requested the court to issue arrest warrants against Nawaz Sharif, Asif Ali Zardari, Yousaf Raza Gillani and Omni Group Director Abdul Ghani Majeed.

The court turned down the anti-graft watchdog body’s request and only ordered to issue arrest warrants for the former prime minister Nawaz Sharif.

