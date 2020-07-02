The live interview of a global health policy expert, Assistant Professor Dr Clare Wenham, was invaded by her daughter when she was being interviewed on the BBC News channel during the lockdown period.

Dr Clare Wenham was being questioned regarding the issues of local lockdowns by the interviewer when her young daughter interrupted her by waving a picture of unicorn.

Dr Wenham, the assistant professor of global health policy at the London School of Economics, has interestingly managed to continue talking for more than a minute about the issues of getting access to testing data.

In the video, her daughter, Scarlett continued to try to get her attention of her mother, eventually climbing on the desk waving her artwork.

“Mummy what’s his name?” Dr Clare Wenham, we understand your struggles of working from home and looking after children 😂https://t.co/vXb15EQatL pic.twitter.com/4f3PODtJWA — BBC News (UK) (@BBCNews) July 1, 2020

The BBC presenter Christian Fraser engaged the little girl in conversation, asked her name and said: “Scarlett, I think it looks best on the lower shelf … and it’s a lovely unicorn.”

The young girl kept insisting mother tell her the name of the presenter appearing on the screen. Wenham tried to stop her daughter first, however, after the interviewer Christian told her his name she seemed satisfied and left the screen.

Later, her mother finished the interview, showing heroic levels of patience and professionalism, The Guardian reported.

On Sky News the channel’s foreign affairs editor, Deborah Haynes, was also interrupted by her son asking for biscuits. She told him he could have two and then the interview was cut short.

ABSOLUTE SCENES ON SKY NEWS pic.twitter.com/EkdJTinkTW — Scott Bryan (@scottygb) July 1, 2020

