Web Analytics
The news is by your side.


Assistant professor’s daughter invades live TV interview

Dr Clare Wenham daughter invade BBC interview

The live interview of a global health policy expert, Assistant Professor Dr Clare Wenham, was invaded by her daughter when she was being interviewed on the BBC News channel during the lockdown period.

Dr Clare Wenham was being questioned regarding the issues of local lockdowns by the interviewer when her young daughter interrupted her by waving a picture of unicorn.

Dr Clare Wenham daughter invade BBC interview

Dr Wenham, the assistant professor of global health policy at the London School of Economics, has interestingly managed to continue talking for more than a minute about the issues of getting access to testing data.

In the video, her daughter, Scarlett continued to try to get her attention of her mother, eventually climbing on the desk waving her artwork.

The BBC presenter Christian Fraser engaged the little girl in conversation, asked her name and said: “Scarlett, I think it looks best on the lower shelf … and it’s a lovely unicorn.”

The young girl kept insisting mother tell her the name of the presenter appearing on the screen. Wenham tried to stop her daughter first, however, after the interviewer Christian told her his name she seemed satisfied and left the screen.

Later, her mother finished the interview, showing heroic levels of patience and professionalism, The Guardian reported.

On Sky News the channel’s foreign affairs editor, Deborah Haynes, was also interrupted by her son asking for biscuits. She told him he could have two and then the interview was cut short.

Comments

comments

You might also like
Offbeat

Ex-cop has had bullet in his brain for last 10 years

Pakistan

TikTok craze causes yet another death in Pakistan

Offbeat

News reporter mugged at knifepoint during live broadcast

Offbeat

Cat saves life of elderly man   


ARY NEWS URDU